VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Clinic announced on Thursday that they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Around 80% of Vancouver Clinic’s employees are already fully vaccinated. Those not vaccinated will have until September 15 to comply with the new policy, which is a condition of employment.
Vancouver Clinic joins a growing list of health care partners in Vancouver and Portland that require all employees be vaccinated.
The clinic cited the Delta variant as one of the reasons for the vaccination requirement.
