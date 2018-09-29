VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A mother and son in Vancouver are still recovering one month after a deadly car accident.
They’re the only survivors, and Saturday, the community came together to support them.
“We like to do what we can to give back,” Joshua Rongone said.
Rongone and the Challenger Demons put on a breakfast benefit and car show to raise money for Stacie and Lincoln Torres.
They were driving to the coast in August when a car crossed over the center line on Highway 26 near Buxton.
The head-on crash killed their husband and father Ignacio Torres and son and brother Justice Torres.
“It’s been really hard. We have good days and bad days but I think overall we have really great family community,” Stacie said.
They’re not only recovering from the tragedy but also physically recovering from their injuries.
For Stacie, it’s a broken foot.
Lincoln has broken arms and a cracked skull.
They said humor helps them get through.
“Between him having no arms and me not having any legs we work out some of the stuff pretty good. I help tie shoes right and you help get stuff,” Stacie said.
And for anything they can’t do on their own, their community steps in, just like with Saturday’s event.
“Unfortunately when stuff like this happens the medical bills stack up,” Rongone said. “We’re trying to do what we can to help offset that.”
At the event they raised more than $1,500 dollars for medical bills and a savings account for Lincoln.
“It’s just absolutely amazing that the community came out,” Stacie said. “We didn’t know if anybody was going to come and I think we surpassed that quite a bit.”
There’s also a GoFundMe for Stacie and Lincoln.
