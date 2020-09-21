BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver company is teaming up with a church in Beaverton to help first responders on the front lines of wildfires.
Cestusline, a glove manufacturer in Vancouver, donated 3,000 work gloves to Village Church in Beaverton. The church is distributing the gloves to firefighters and other first responders.
So far, the church has distributed 200 pairs, but says it expects the rest to go fast.
"There's a huge need, especially for first responders and those that are working in the search and rescue efforts through all these fires that we've been having," Michelle Jordan, a coordinator for Village Church, said. "It's been really great. They've been really excited, they felt honored by this, that we chose certain fire departments to work with, and it's just been a blessing to us and to them."
Village Church is still looking for donations to help with fire relief and COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. If you'd like to help out, you can visit their website online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.