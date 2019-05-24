VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A couple in Vancouver made history Friday night for winning more than one million tickets at Big Al’s entertainment center.
Big Al’s says it’s never been done before at any of their locations.
Ernie and Deb Long say they visit Big Al’s in Vancouver every Friday night, and after three years of patronage, they’ve got the arcade down.
They’re usually celebrating when they visit, and Ernie even holds some high scores.
But for all the games they play and the tickets or points they rack up, they never turn them in for prizes–which is how they’ve managed to rack up more than one million tickets.
“We hoard points, just keep playing … we don’t need anything,” Ernie said.
Other regulars at the entertainment center say they are shocked. But for the Longs, it’s not about the tickets or the prizes; they say they come because they games are fun and the staff is like family.
“They’ve all said, ‘just tell us what you want, tell us what you want, we’ll get it for you,’” Ernie said, “We have what we want, we come here for you guys.”
But the accomplishment couldn’t go unnoticed, so the employees treated the couple to a fun night and made sure they had some recognition.
“These guys are incredible and we love them, they really make my Friday nights better whenever they come in,” Jon Federmeyer, Bowl/Cade manager at Big Al’s, said.
Now, the Longs say they’re just going to keep on coming, and admit they’re pretty competitive about it at this point.
“We just wanna be on top, whatever it takes, we’ll get there,” Ernie said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.