PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are looking for FOX 12’s most wanted who is accused of hit and run on the southeast side of the city after the Naked Bike Ride in June.
Todd McCarthy of Vancouver said he was on his way back to his car after the ride on June 29. He was headed east on Southeast Hawthorne when he was hit near Southeast 18th Avenue.
“The next thing I know I am flying through the air thinking, I just got hit, then hitting the ground and something white flying by me,” McCarthy said.
He says the crash happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. He was with other riders headed back to their cars or homes as well when the crash happened.
Those other riders told him the car that hit him was likely a newer white VW bug. They weren’t able to get the license plate as it drove off.
“When I hit the ground, should crawl and try and get out of the street so I don’t get run over again,” McCarthy said.
He was left with his leg broken in two spots, blood clots behind his knee, bone bruises and road rash among other injuries.
McCarthy said he says he is sharing his story to try and find whoever left him in pain on the pavement.
“Come forward, do the right thing you hit a person. I could have died,” McCarthy said.
Portland police are investigating the case. Anyone with information should contact them.
