VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A local drug take back event collected more than 2,500 pounds of unused medications and 281 pounds of syringes Saturday.

The medication disposal event was held at seven locations in three Southwest Washington counties and was organized by a committee of local youth substance misuse prevention coalitions, law enforcement agencies, community business partners and volunteers. Nearly 800 residents participated in using the service.

The event was organized by the Prevent Coalition, formed in 2003 to increase collaboration, awareness, and reduce youth substance use in Southwest Washington.

“Despite the weather on Saturday, we had a decent turnout for the events across our region,” said Kelley Groen-Sieckmann, community prevention specialist with the Prevent Coalition. “It is always inspiring to see members of the community committed to keeping medications out of the environment and to protecting their children and families from possible misuse and accidental poisoning from prescription and over-the-counter drugs.”

All discarded medications were placed in secured boxes and will be transported for incineration by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

For more information, visit the Prevent Coalition website.