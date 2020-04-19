VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The city of Vancouver is now extending closures on local playgrounds, community centers and other gathering areas due to the threat of COVID-19.
Playgrounds like Shumway Park have been closed for weeks but now they’ll stay closed for months and won’t be set to reopen until August.
The city manager issued the new emergency order on Friday.
All city-run community gardens, water features and picnic shelter rentals will also be closed through the end of July. City-permitted events that expect an attendance of 250 or more people will also be cancelled those can be activities like festivals, concerts and races.
Meanwhile, city community centers and recreational programs will be closed and cancelled until June.
FOX 12 spoke with folks who live in Vancouver about the extension of the closures.
“The only reason why it’s getting better is because we’re doing the shelter-in-place and getting more out in the open without having some pretty stringent protections, we’re just going to be back where we were two months ago,” Mark Webber from Vancouver said.
“I think people are at the point right now where they kind of want to open things up a little bit more and my thoughts are to take the people that are more vulnerable with immune-compromised systems and things like that and definitely keep the rules out for them,” Jennifer Barnaske said.
Another extension, small business is now protected from evictions due to non-payment through May 31st and property owners are also protected from foreclosures until June 1st.
Vancouver city council will review the emergency order at its next meeting on Monday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.