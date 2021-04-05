Vancouver extends outdoor seating program for restaurants for three years

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver city leaders are extending their “Street Eats” program for three more years. It was originally established for restaurants in downtown to let them use sidewalks and parking lots for outdoor seating.
Economic Development Division Manager, Teresa Brum, says the program was rated alongside Paris and Melbourne for the quick response they had to creating the parklets and for designing something more permanent to help during the winter pandemic months.
Brum said the city waived parking fees and sidewalk permit fees for restaurant owners that helped them immensely. One of those restaurant owners is Mychal Dines of Little Conejo. He says they’re committed to enhancing their outdoor experience with music and more lights for the long run.
“It’s been a pretty good experience all around I think. There’s a lot of people that have enjoyed eating outside. Even when indoor dining has opened so we’ve always had some stuff along the sidewalk here but having this just helped us maintain a little more normal capacity when we could only have people outside and plus especially with the weather we’ve been getting it’s been really nice,” said Dines.
One city leader says they are considering this idea years ago, but because of different factors could never make it happen. They added the pandemic gave them time to step back and put the idea for “Street Eats” into action.
