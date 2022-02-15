VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - 57-year-old Antonio Amaro Lopez was a hardworking grandfather, husband, father and brother. He was also well known in the community for owning a local restaurant in Vancouver, Amaro's Table.
"Amaro grew up in a small town in Mexico, a small village in Mexico and he met the woman who would become his wife when they were little children. They grew up together as children, they fell in love as young adults, they married, they came to the United States, they had children, then grandchildren, then built this family business together," the Amaro Lopez family attorney, Mike Maxwell, said.
Then, on Valentine's Day 2021, the family's worst nightmare happened during an historic ice storm. Amaro Lopez was driving from Vancouver to Portland on the Glenn Jackson Bridge when he hit an icy patch on the highway.
"When you hit a patch of ice, there's nothing the driver can do in terms of driver input, steering or braking, to control the trajectory of the car," Maxwell said.
The Amaro Lopez family is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the State of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Transportation, alleging they didn't clear the snow on the shoulder of I-205, which created an icy ramp that Amaro Lopez drove off when his car fishtailed out of control.
"His car slid to his right, it went up that ramp, and it went over the ramp. We know exactly where it went over the ramp because there's markings on the railing, and it plunged 144 feet into the Columbia River," Maxwell said. "The policy calls for pushing that snow off the bridge, they could have gotten a truck and put it into a truck, or they could've gotten a blade and pushed it to the end of the bridge."
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office found Amaro Lopez and his car three days later in the Columbia River, with the help of a volunteer rescue group called Adventures with Purpose.
The lawsuit is asking for 12 million dollars, but Maxwell said no amount will bring him back.
"This was one of the most devastating things that was imaginable for them," Maxwell said.
FOX 12 reached out to ODOT, which said it doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.