PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver family is asking the public for help after their 13-year-old son's bike was stolen right off the front porch.
It was caught on camera and they hope you recognize the bike or the man who took it to help get it back.
FOX 12 spoke with that boy's father on Wednesday.
Ryan Mitchell said they just moved to Vancouver from La Center.
And his son, Riley, just got that bicycle two weeks ago.
“I got it for him and I felt good I could do that because his other bike broke down and that was his main means of transportation to school,” Ryan said.
On surveillance video you can see a man walking down the street, then coming through their lawn to grab the bike.
He's wearing a backpack that looks like it has reflective stripes and he carries the bike down the driveway before he jumps on and rides off.
This happened on the evening of July 3rd around 8:45 p.m.
Their home is on northeast 53rd street in the east Minnehaha neighborhood.
The bike that was stolen is a Hyper Company Spinner Pro, it's a BMX style bike with four pegs.
It's mostly matte black with gray and white finishing’s and has a couple of decals for hyperbike and spinner pro.
It also has a bright green and white decal for O'Reilly's auto parts.
He said his son was pretty upset to learn it was stolen.
"Just the frustration of the fact that a grown man was stealing a 13-year-old's bike, you know? It's pretty obvious that it wasn't an adult's bike,” Ryan said.
He said from here on out he'll be making changes and wants to lock everything up.
He said this kind of thing has never happened to them before and it's a sad reminder to be cautious and aware of your surroundings.
If you can help call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
