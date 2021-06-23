VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The father of a two-month-old is facing a charge related to abuse that left the child in the intensive care unit at Randall’s Children Hospital on May 31.
According to court documents, Wesley J. Palmer told police after the mother left for work he became frustrated with the child because he could not stop him from crying. Palmer said he picked up the child from a rocking swing he had been in and threw him down toward a changing pad with raised sides that caused the child to lose consciousness.
Police say the child had to be intubated and given anti-seizure medication. A CT scan of the child found a skull fracture and bruising around his abdomen just below the rid line among other injuries.
The mother of the two-month-old, Brandy M. Wenick, was also interviewed and told police Palmer told her the baby hit its head on his chest when he took him from a swing that morning or that he may have set him down a little too hard.
Palmer is now facing a charge of first-degree assault of a child.
