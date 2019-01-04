VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Vancouver $60,000 for spilling nearly 600,000 gallons of raw or partially treated sewage into the Columbia River in 2017.
The department says “unacceptable training, maintenance and operations” led to the discharge, which they say was preventable.
The city on Thursday received a Notice of Penalty regarding the spill, which occurred after a series of power outages in September 2017. The spill allowed the release of 395,000 gallons of raw sewage and 109,000 gallons of treated but not UV-disinfected wastewater into the Columbia River.
The Department of Ecology says operators for two-and-a-half hours did not realize that utility power was available; during that time, only one of three back-up generators came online, which was not enough to fully power the Westside Treatment Plant, according to the department.
In addition to the discharge, the city’s violations included not having an operator with senior-level certification on duty and failure to properly maintain the plant’s backup system to ensure readiness of equipment and crews.
The Department of Ecology says the spill in September was not related to an 80,000-gallon raw sewage spill that occurred in October due to an operator error during a routine equipment calibration.
The city says it is taking corrective actions, including improved staff training, to prevent similar problems in the future.
“We take our obligation to protect the environment very seriously,” Brian Carlson, director of Vancouver Public Works, said. “The discharges were unacceptable.”
Carlson on Friday said a $2.2 million emergency pumping system will help strengthen environmental safeguards at the wastewater treatment plant.
