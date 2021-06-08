VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Fire crews say a gas leak had to be contained early Tuesday morning after a contractor breached a natural gas line.
Vancouver fire says engine 8 was dispatched to the report of a natural gas leak at 3:36 a.m. at 305 Southeast Chaklov Drive which is Cascade Park Plaza. When the first crews arrived at the scene they found a strong smell of natural gas.
Crews isolated the scene and denied entry to a large area south of Mill Plain Boulveard around Southeast 117th Avenue due to high levels of natural gas in nearby buildings and surrounding streets. Vancouver Fire Department’s regional HazMat team were called in as well as resources from Northwest Natural Gas.
The leak was stopped at 5:16 a.m. and people were allowed back into businesses as the natural gas levels returned to zero.
