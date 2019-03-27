Vancouver fire destroys Little League gear and more

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A small fire started behind Fort Vancouver High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Vancouver firefighters say they were quick to put it out, but the flames had already ripped through the Alcoa Little League’s announcer’s booth, destroying most of the team’s equipment.
“It’s hard for us not to think it was suspicious, as we’ve been broken into four times so far this year,” said Rian Ludwig, a board member and the mother of two boys who play on the teams.
Ludwig says they don’t know who would do this, or exactly how it started. The Vancouver Fire Marshal tells FOX 12 they believe the fire started because of an electrical issue or by a person.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to play on that field ever again,” said 13-year-old Seth, Ludwig’s son. “If somebody did this, why would they do that? Like what is the point of doing that?”
Alcoa Little League lost all of their gear, a pitching machine, and inventory for concessions. They’ve estimated the loss at about $20,000 and board members tell FOX 12 they were already in the hole.
They're hoping their community turns out for them, just like they have turned out for their community all these years.
“It feels like we just keep getting knocked down, and knocked down, and knocked down this year,” said Ludwig.
You can donate to the team’s GoFundMe page here.
