VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One person died and another was hospitalized following an apartment fire in Vancouver Tuesday evening.
At around 7 p.m., Vancouver Fire responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East 18th Street.
Floyd E. Shoop, 68, was in the bedroom where the fire originated and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Vancouver Fire officials, Shoop was a smoker and was on medical oxygen.
Another person suffered from smoke inhalation and is currently stable at an area hospital.
Two cats were killed in the fire, according to officials.
The fire caused an estimated $203,000 in damage.
Officials said this is the second known deadly fire incident in Vancouver resulting from smoking while using medical oxygen.
On Oct. 1, 2017, a 45-year-old woman died in a fire. Officials say she was smoking while using an oxygen generator in bed.
