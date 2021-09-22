Vancouver firefighters get assist from family in battling house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver firefighters got to a house fire in record time on Wednesday thanks to a quick-thinking family, with two young girls who took matters into their own hands.
Firefighters at station two in Vancouver were woken up by a different sound Wednesday morning, two little girls ringing the doorbell.
Emily and Mia Marquez-Roberto were pointing across the street to their house on fire. The two are just 10 and 7 years old and told us as their parents put water on the fire in the laundry room, they were in charge of alerting the firefighters.
Crews got there in what’s likely a record response time of about ten seconds and spent an hour cooling down the hot spots and making sure the fire hadn’t spread.
The only injury was to one of the bunnies that got slightly burnt, but she is doing ok now.
Firefighters say the family did most of the work in getting the fire out quickly and getting help immediately. The girls though are grateful for the firefighters.
“Thanks to them my bunnies are safe our house is kinda safe and the backyard is kinda burned but thanks to them they helped us,” the girls, said.
Firefighters tell us it is important to still call 911 when you need emergency help because they might not always be at the station and want to get the right resources there as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.