VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department responded to an outbuilding fire where someone was possibly trapped inside on Sunday morning.

VFD said at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, it responded to the 2000 block of East Sixth Street for an outbuilding fire. Multiple callers were reporting the fire because it was close to other structures. First arriving crews reported heavy smoke and fire venting from the building.

There were initial reports someone was inside the building, but the person had not been accounted for as of 8:30 Sunday morning.

The VFD Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.