VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Historic Trust announced Tuesday that the fireworks show at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site will not take place this year. The event was also canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“It is with heavy hearts we cancel the 2021 celebration,” said David Pearson, President and CEO. “We know first-hand what this community tradition means to our region.”
In order for the 2021 celebration to happen, organizers said they needed to let the fireworks vendor know of the plan by the end of January.
Organizers said "health experts don't expect health conditions for large public gatherings to improve enough any earlier than fall of 2021, making the decision to cancel one of necessity and safety."
The annual event draws thousands of people to Vancouver for the Fourth of July.
This is now the third time since 2004 that the event has not been held, according to organizers.
“We know this event is very important to members of our community, and this was a difficult decision. The Trust and its community partners will look towards planning for the event in 2022," Pearson said.
