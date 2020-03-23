Vancouver garden center offering curbside pickup in effort to stay open

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – With so many businesses shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are getting creative to try and keep their doors open.
At Shorty’s Garden Center in southeast Vancouver, that means customers can now pick up their plant orders curbside.
“We’re kind of in a brave new world, and we’re really trying to service our customers the best we can,” manager Lisa Rapalus, the garden center's manager, said.
While the actual nursery is closed to the public, orders are still being taken over the phone and via email. An online order form should be up and running soon, Rapalus says.
When an order is ready, customers come to the back gate of the nursery for curbside pick-up. Delivery is still available, too.
“We had a couple of decisions to make and we decided we wanted to stay open and keep our employees employed,” Rapalus said.
While the number of employees varies seasonally, she said there are typically about 20 people who work there – people who rely on the garden center to provide for their own families.
Plus, with so many people stuck at home right now, projects around the house and in the garden are picking up steam.
“Our business is going pretty well so far. We’ll see how it goes over the next couple of weeks, but we’re hoping we can keep staff on the schedule and keep servicing our customers,” Rapalus said. “Of course, veggies and edibles and anything that has ever been mentioned as having anti-viral properties of any kind are pretty hot items. Seed packets are going out the door like crazy.”
For those customers who are still stopping by, it’s a creative way to stay open they seem to appreciate.
“We’ve gotten great feedback from all of our customers,” Rapalus said. “They’re very appreciative that we’re trying to keep them safe and our staff safe and the community.”
To learn more, visit http://www.shortysgardencenter.com/.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.