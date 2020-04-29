Vancouver girl makes hundreds of cards for seniors: ‘I thought they would get lonely’

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 12-year-old Vancouver girl is making hundreds of cards for seniors at an assisted living facility.
Meghan Erickson says she wanted to make sure seniors living at Glenwood Place in Vancouver felt loved when they might not be able to visit with family and friends due to COVID-19.
Erickson says she tried to personalize each card she made. Her dad has worked at the assisted living facility for more than a decade. She says she’s formed friendships and bonds with many of the residents, and she wanted them to know that during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re not alone. She says she’s already gotten some thank you responses.
This is Meghan Erickson. Her dad’s worked at Glenwood Place Senior Living in Vancouver for more than a decade. She decided to write cards to each one of its more than 400 residents to help them get through the pandemic, personalizing each one. FULL STORY @fox12oregon at 5 pic.twitter.com/61O8mhisbi— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) April 29, 2020
“I thought they would get kind of lonely when their friends and family couldn't visit them, so I thought I would write them cards to let them know that somebody was still thinking and praying about them,” Erickson said. “It's nice that it means so much to them. Most of them have said you've just brightened my whole day or my whole week, actually.”
Erickson says she’s more than halfway to reach her goal of writing the hundreds of cards.
