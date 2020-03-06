VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver golf course worker is charged with voyeurism after police say he placed a hidden camera inside the vent of a women’s bathroom.
The camera was discovered by a woman who said she was using the bathroom at the Royal Oaks Country Club on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, according to court records.
The woman told police she was golfing and used the women’s restroom near Hole 16, but while she was inside, she saw what looked like a lens pointing out of an air vent. She said she took a closer look and found a phone recording video.
Investigators say the phone belongs to Jorge Moreno-Palma, a 9-year employee at golf course. According to court documents, a video clip on the phone captured Moreno-Palma placing the phone behind the vent. Court documents state Moreno-Palma told his boss he put the phone there to look into strange noises in the bathroom.
Police say addition evidence on Moreno-Palma’s phone shows his interest in spying on women and viewing women’s underwear. A spokesperson for the Royal Oaks Country Club says Moreno-Palma is no longer an employee.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
