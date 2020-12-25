VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire Department says a mother and two kids escaped a house fire that started on Christmas evening.
Crews responded just before 5:00 p.m. to a reported house fire at 610 W 37th Street.
The first crew to arrive found a small fire in a living area and were able to quickly extinguish it from outside.
Crews say smoke damage was found throughout the entire structure and a family of three, a woman and two children under the age of ten made it out safely.
Two cats were thought to be home during the fire. One was found dead at the scene, and the second cat was not located and may have escaped.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the house fire is under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshall’s office.
