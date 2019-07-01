VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary in the Lake Shore neighborhood of Vancouver that happened Thursday night.
Homeowner Sean Dickson told FOX 12 his Ring camera captured the thieves getting into his house, and he believes they came back a second time for more.
Video shows one teen at Dickson's front door for some time knocking and waiting to make sure no one is home.
Dickson believes this is when the teen also picks his lock.
Then, three teens are seen making their way up to the door while one of them shields their face and the Ring camera.
All three of them appear to go inside.
Dickson says they left with a laptop, electronics, and most significantly, his unloaded gun.
"You know, I'm a big guy. I'm 6 feet 6 inches, I'm a big guy. But, you know, it makes you feel vulnerable. It makes you feel just like you can't do anything," Dickson told FOX 12. "When you hear about people losing firearms...you think of 20, 30, 40, 50-year-olds doing this. Not kids. And I have a 13-year-old, and to think that somebody around his age did that is really scary."
Dickson says he also believes the teens stole his son's keys to his car.
Hours later, after Dickson was home and had already filed a report with deputies, he says his son's 2016 Volkswagen Passat was stolen. The WA license plate is: BGW5705.
He told FOX 12 he even had all the lights on in his home so he'd feel safer.
Dickson says he isn't going to replace his gun because the risk of it landing in the hands of a teenager again isn't worth it.
Deputies could not confirm if they have identified any suspects because it is an active investigation, but they do tell FOX 12 the case is being followed up on by the Tactical Detective Unit at the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
