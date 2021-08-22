VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The City of Vancouver honored Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles on Sunday.
Chiles won a silver medal in the team all-around final in the Tokyo Games.
Vancouver held a homecoming parade in her honor and presented her with the key to the city.
Chiles is one of three Vancouver natives to compete in the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Paralympian runner Yen Hoang and Olympian javelin thrower Kara Winger are out of the country right now but will also be given a key to the city when they get back to the US this fall.
