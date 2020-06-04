VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health has closed Vancouver Lake to swimmers Thursday due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria that was detected during routine testing.
The lake is closed to swimming and wading, and people who fish at the lake should take precautions to avoid water contact.
Public Health officials say E. coli bacteria can cause serious gastrointestinal illness if water is accidentally swallowed.
“It’s especially important to keep children out of the lake because they are more likely than adults to swallow some of the water,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director.
Closure signs have been posted at the lake.
The closure will remain in place until tests show that E. coli bacteria levels do not exceed state and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.
Officials said Vancouver Lake Regional Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water and remains safe to drink.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.