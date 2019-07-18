Vancouver, WA (KPTV) – Health officials lifted a swim beach closure at Vancouver Lake on Thursday.
The Clark County Public Health lifted the closure after recent test results showed reduced E. coli bacteria levels.
Public Health also downgraded the algae advisory at the lake from warning to caution.
Officials said Vancouver Lake is considered safe for swimmers; however, people and pets should avoid direct contact with lake water in areas of blue-green-colored floating scum.
Public Health closed Vancouver Lake Tuesday to swimming after routine testing revealed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in the water. Results from water samples collected Tuesday showed bacteria levels had dropped below US Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.
An advisory remains in place at Vancouver Lake for blue-green algae. Public Health issued a warning for the lake on July 12, due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water. Results from water samples collected Monday indicated low levels of toxins in the water.
Public Heath advises people to avoid direct contact with water in areas with floating blue-green-colored scum
Warning signs at the lake will be replaced with caution signs. Public Health said they will continue to monitor the lake.
