VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl from the Vancouver Mall went before a judge Monday.
Steven Hayes, 49, appeared in a Clark County courtroom for the first time Monday morning on charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and harassment.
The judge set his bail at $500,000.
Police say Hayes attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl while she was in the American Eagle store at the Vancouver Mall Saturday.
According to police, Hayes grabbed the victim, threatened to kill her and tried to drag her from the premises. The girl fought back and witnesses intervened.
Hayes ran away but was other shoppers were able to hold him down until police arrived.
"This is terrifying. This is nothing I'd wish on any parent to go through," said the victim's father, Jason England.
Hayes has a criminal past, including an attempted kidnapping conviction. He spent three years in prison for trying to take a 3-year-old girl from a Vancouver Walmart in 2015.
"To hear the amount of priors this guy had and he's still out there is very frustrating to me. I definitely think the state needs to get more serious about crimes like this," England told FOX 12.
England says he and his daughter are thankful to everyone who jumped in to help. He hopes this could serve as a reminder to everyone, especially parents, to always be watchful.
"There's no over preparation let them know to be aware of their surroundings, you know, just be aware. And as parents, don't just look after your own kids, look after every kid especially when you're at the mall - look for those signs," said England.
According to court documents, when police interviewed Hayes after his arrest, officers said Hayes told them he did not remember what happened in the mall.
Hayes will undergo a mental health evaluation. He is scheduled back in court in October.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
