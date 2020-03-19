Vancouver Mall closes to help stop the spread of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Vancouver Mall is closed for the rest of the month to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The mall is estimated to reopen on April 1, according to a notice posted to their website.
“We will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 in our area and reopen based on guidance from out local health authorities,” the notice says.
There is no word yet regarding other area mall closures, including Lloyd Center and the Washington Square Mall.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.