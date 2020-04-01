Vancouver Mall parking lot opening for people living in their vehicles as temporary ‘Safe Parking Zone’

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Part of the Vancouver Mall parking lot will open this week for people living in their vehicles.
The Vancouver Mall worked with the city of Vancouver and Centennial Real Estate on the temporary “Safe Parking Zone.”
It will be in the southwest portion of the parking lot at 8700 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive starting Thursday. The Safe Parking Zone will remain in place through April 30.
It is designed to allow people who are homeless or temporarily displaced and living in their vehicles to have a place to go and comply with social distancing guidelines.
Spaces are available on a first come, first served basis. Participants must register in person from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday. Additional registration hours may be added, depending on availability.
The zone is limited to 40 vehicles, including a maximum of two recreation vehicles, and all vehicles must be operational and legally licensed at the time of registration to receive a Safe Parking Zone placard.
There is a limit of two adults per vehicle. Children under the age of 18 are welcome with an adult participant. Pets are allowed, but leash laws do apply and pet waste bags are not provided.
The Safe Parking Zone will have portable restroom facilities, hand washing stations and garbage service. It will be monitored by staff and has 24-hour security.
Participants must sign a code of conduct and agree to follow “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” protocols to remain in and around their vehicles and practice social distancing of at least six feet. Trips away from the Safe Parking Zone are limited to essential needs such as food and medicine. There is no cooking allowed on site.
For more, go to www.cityofvancouver.us/safeparking.
