VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Shoppers are returning to the Vancouver Mall on Wednesday after Clark County entered Phase 2 reopening, but this comes as the county saw a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
People who visit the Vancouver Mall will notice some changes like markings outside of stores for social distancing and hand sanitizer stations.
General Manager Tracy Peters told FOX 12 that face masks are optional, but they are handing out complimentary ones along with personal hand sanitizers.
Peters says they're ramping up cleaning as well, including wiping down the escalator hand rails.
In July, a crews will be installing UV sterilizers into the escalator, so that the hand rails are sanitized each time they cycle through.
"We have taken a lot of precautions here to open the mall back up," Peters said. "We are all really excited to reopen our doors to the public so that people can visit their favorite mall and favorite stores."
These are all steps being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as Clark County Public Health officials are reporting a jump in cases.
Health officials announced two more cases on Tuesday, in addition to the 32 new cases reported over the weekend.
Officials say many of those cases are tied to Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield.
While the cases are being monitored, the county is moving on with Phase 2 reopening under Washington guidelines.
The Vancouver Mall is operating on limited hours now through July 10:
- Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.