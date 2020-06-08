VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) – The Vancouver Mall will reopen to the public beginning Wednesday after closing in March due to COVID-19.
The reopening comes as Clark County was approved to enter Phase 2 of the Safe State Washington plan last week.
Under Phase 2 of the Safe State Washington plan, businesses such as hair and nail salons, barbershops, real estate, pet grooming and new construction can resume by following industry-specific guidelines issued by Governor Jay Inslee.
The mall in southwest Washington will implement new healthcare precautions, including installing a new UV sterilization system for escalator handrails.
Some high-contact amenities, including drinking fountains and valet parking, will remain temporarily closed, and Food court tables will be cleaned and covered with butcher paper after each diner departs.
The mall says it will operate on a reduced schedule for the for the first 30 days and will maintain a 30-percent occupancy for retails and 50-percent occupancy for restaurants.
“While the shopping center is re-opening for in-person visits on June 10, each individual retailer or restaurant will determine its own re-opening timeframe,” a mall spokesperson said.
A list of retail stores and restaurants open to the public is posted on the mall’s website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
