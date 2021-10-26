VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old Vancouver man was arrested last week for reportedly helping his 12-year-old son beat up another kid at a bus stop.

According to court documents, video reviewed by Vancouver Police shows Suad Sejfovic encouraging his son to assault a 12-year-old boy at a bus stop near the intersection of Unander Avenue and West 31st Street.

Sejfovic allegedly is seen in the video holding the 12-year-old boy's arms behind him while his son threw punches, leaving him unable to defend himself.

Police arrested Sejfovic on charges of unlawful imprisonment and assault of a child in the third degree. He was booked into the Clark County Jail and later released on a $5,000 bond.