SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Sandy police have arrested a man from Vancouver for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Officers found Michael R. Luna, 22, with the girl inside a vehicle early Friday morning on Creekside Loop near Tupper Road.
The girl told law enforcement that she had met Luna on Snapchat and had told him her true age. She confirmed they had been in a sexual relationship for two months.
Luna confessed during an interview and was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail. He face seven counts of rape in the third degree and one count of sodomy in the third degree.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, according to Sandy police.
