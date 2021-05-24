TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A Vancouver man was arrested after a chase that ended in a crash on south Interstate 205 in West Linn on Monday, according to the Tualatin Police Department.
Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on Southwest Nyberg Street near Interstate 5 just before 8:00 a.m. The driver refused to stop and entered North I-205 from I-5 at a high rate of speed, struck another vehicle and crashed into the center median of I-205 South of the 10th Street exit in West Linn.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The suspect then ran away into a neighborhood North of I-205. Tracking K-9’s from Lake Oswego Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments were called in to help find the suspect.
At about 10:00 a.m., officers found the suspect identified as YaYa Kolley, 41, based on tips from neighbors. Police said when Kolley was confronted, he “continued to resist officers and was taken into custody using less-lethal tactics and a Police Canine.”
Kolley was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained after the crash and during the arrest, cited and released. He was arrested and referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office for eluding police in a vehicle, eluding police on foot, hit and run, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
