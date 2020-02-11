BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver man was arrested Friday after a nearly three week-long undercover child predator sting by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the investigation began in January when an undercover deputy, posing as a child, responded to an online ad seeking "younger girls" and communicated with the suspect, identified as Daniel Lee Baldie, 33.
According to the sheriff's office, Baldie offered to drive to Corvallis to meet with the child, then drive the child back to Vancouver for sex.
Baldie arrived in Corvallis on Friday night to pick up the child and was arrested. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, and attempted using child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
After Baldie was arrested, the Vancouver Police Department executed a search warrant at his home. The sheriff's office said Baldie's wife was interviewed as a possible co-conspirator in the crime of second-degree attempted rape of a child.
Electronic devices at the home were seized for computer forensic examination.
The couple's three children were placed into protective custody, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Castrate Him!
At least that way, if he does get out of Jail, He wont be able to reproduce and His disorder will stop at Him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.