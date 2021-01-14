VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police have arrested a 44-year-old man following an investigation of a fire at Shanahan's Pub & Grill.
On Jan. 9, just after 2 p.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to the bar, located at 209 West McLoughlin Boulevard. The 911 caller, who was a patron on the patio, reported seeing a man start the fire.
Police said the suspect climbed onto the roof of the building and started the fire before fleeing the area.
Surveillance images of the suspect were released after the fire.
During the investigation, police said a potential suspect was identified.
Police arrested Eugene Scott, of Vancouver, on Thursday in connection with the fire. Scott was booked into the Clark County Jail for first-degree arson.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
