LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 49-year-old Vancouver man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he crashed into a Lincoln City home while intoxicated.
Officers were called out to the 1400 block of Northwest 21st Street at about 2 a.m. on the report that a pickup truck had crashed into a home.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a silver 2017 Ford F-350 crashed into the front of the home. The crash caused extensive damage to the house and truck.
Police said the driver, Pablo Cantu Felix, was contacted at the scene.
During an investigation, officers learned that Felix was driving southbound on Northwest Jetty Avenue at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at the stop sign at NW Jetty and NW 21st. Felix drove through the intersection, into and through a metal guard rail barrier and fence, and then crashed into the home.
Two people inside the home were not injured. Felix was also not injured.
Police said Felix was taken to the Lincoln City Police Department where he submitted a breath sample, which showed his Blood Alcohol Content was over two times the legal limit.
Felix was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.