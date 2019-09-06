Vancouver man arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving pickup

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A suspect has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Vancouver Thursday evening, according to police.
Dennis Bogle, 58, of Vancouver, was arrested Friday evening at his home near Southeast Nancy Road and Southeast 10th Street.
The crash Thursday occurred in a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast Chkalov Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman who had been hit by a pickup. Police said the victim was on the ground, but conscious and alert with unknown injuries.
The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to police.
Police Thursday described the suspect vehicle as a dark green 2001 Dodge Ram with a flat bed and Oregon plates 705JSE. Officers Friday located the truck at Bogle’s home and seized it as evidence.
Bogle is facing charges including vehicular homicide and hit-and-run death.
