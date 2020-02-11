BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver man faces multiple child luring charges after deputies say he drove to Corvallis to pick up an underage girl he had met online.
This arrest came just a few days before Safer Internet Use Day, which is celebrated on Monday, Feb. 11. It’s a day dedicated to educating children and parents about staying safe during day-to-day internet use.
Deputies say educating children on these topics is crucial to keeping them safe in the modern world.
“It’s really monitoring what your children are doing and educating them on what’s appropriate and not appropriate and then, ultimately, you have to trust your children to make the right decisions,” Don Rogers, a captain with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department said.
Rogers said he’s always shocked at the number of people who are willing to message who they think is an underage person online. He says his deputies do multiple stings a year, posing as minors, and usually receive many messages.
In this case, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy posing as a minor online responded to an that said it was seeking “younger girls.”
Deputies say 33-year-old Daniel Baldie drove from Vancouver to Corvaills with the intention of picking up a young girl and taking her back to Vancouver.
However, deputies say Baldie met them instead and he was booked into the Benton County Jail.
Following Baldie’s arrest, Vancouver Police searched his home. Officers seized multiple electronic devices and interviewed Baldie’s wife as a possible co-conspirator in the crime of attempted child rape.
“This is our first case where we were aware that the spouse was aware of the activities of the individual,” Rogers said.
The couple also has three children. Police say they were taken into protective custody.
FOX 12 tried to speak with Baldie’s wife, but she wouldn’t answer questions.
A judge set Baldie’s bail at $20,000 on Monday. If he’s released, he cannot have contact with minors. Baldie faces multiple felony charges, including several counts of child luring.
Baldie’s wife has not yet been charged with any crime.
Deputies say getting potential predators off the streets and away from children is one of their top priorities.
“A lot of us have children of our own and we want to ensure the safety of our children and the children of the communities that we protect and so this is one of the ways we can do that,” Rogers said.
