TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver man died Friday evening after being pulled out to sea by a rip current near the Nehalem Bay State Park, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
At around 8:32 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a report that three men were being pulled further out into the sea.
The sheriff's office said the men had been swimming in the surf about 50 to 100 yards out when a rip current began to pull them out. The men started to swim back to shore, but one of the men, identified as 38-year-old Volodymyr Kravchenko, struggled to make it back.
According to the sheriff's office, Kravchenko's friends tried to help, but became too tired and started to swim out of the rip current.
Other swimmers at the scene helped with retrieving Kravchenko and began performing CPR.
Emergency personnel arrived to the scene at around 8:40 p.m. and Kravchenko was taken by ambulance to Tillamook Adventist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said if you are caught in a rip current, stay calm and do not try to swim against the current. Instead, swim parallel to the coastline until you get out of the current.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
