VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver man is facing charges after his 3-month-old daughter died at a hospital from brain injuries, according to court documents.
Elijah Partida, 22, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday. He was originally charged with first-degree assault of a child - domestic violence.
A probable cause document states that both parents told police the child had been sick since about July 28 with lack of appetite, vomiting, constipation, fever and other minor ailments. The symptoms continued into the weekend, and on Aug. 4, the mother took the child to Randall Children's Hospital for treatment.
The probable cause states that the child began to show improvements after she was given intravenous fluids and Tylenol.
Then on Aug. 5, the probable cause states that the child was in Partida's care when she became unresponsive. During a video call with Partida, the mother could see that the child was "limp and not moving," according to the probable cause.
The mother stated that when she left the child with Partida, that she was "fussy but was conscious and alert," the probable cause stated.
The child was first taken to PeaceHealth Southwest then transferred by Life Flight to Doernbecher Children's Hospital.
At the hospital, a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist said the child had "sustained fractures to four lower ribs near the spine which were in stages of healing."
The specialist also stated that the child had sustained acute head trauma which had caused bi-lateral subdermal hematomas to her brain and that was "not likely caused by any accidental mechanism, and no history provided by the parents explained the injury," according to the probable cause.
When asked by police, Partida stated he did not know how the child was injured. The probable cause stated that Partida said the child was fussy and appeared to have a "seizure" before becoming unresponsive.
On Aug. 11, the child died from her injuries after being removed from life-support.
According to court documents, Partida's trial is set to begin on Oct. 19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
