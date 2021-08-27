CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver man has been found guilty in the 2019 killing of transgender teenager Nikki Kuhnhausen.

On Friday, David Bogdanov was found guilty of second-degree murder and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime offense in Washington, in the death of 17-year-old Kuhnhausen. Kuhnhausen's body was found on Dec. 7, 2019 on Larch Mountain in Clark County. The discovery came six months after Kuhnhausen’s family reported her missing.

Court documents state that Kuhnhausen communicated with Bogdanov through an online app. Investigators believe in early June, Kuhnhausen and Bogdanov met in-person for a hook up. When Bogdanov found out Kuhnhausen was biologically male, he strangled her to death in a rage of violence, detectives told FOX 12.

When Vancouver police officers first interviewed Bogdanov in October - months before Kuhnhausen’s body was discovered. He admitted to meeting Kuhnhausen, according to court documents. Detectives said Bogdanov told them when Kuhnhausen revealed she was transgender, he felt “really, really disturbed” and kicked her out of his van before going directly to work.

However, investigators believed Bogdanov lied to them regarding his actions and whereabouts. Cell phone records, according to a police affidavit, show Bogdanov instead went to the Larch Mountain area – where Kuhnhausen’s remains were eventually found – and not directly to work.

The trial began last week, and Bogdanov took to the stand to testify in his own defense on Tuesday. Bogdanov said he was afraid people would find out he was involved with someone who was transgender, saying he would probably be shunned and that it would be humiliating.

"The Russian community isn't really - doesn't take in the gay community with open arms," Bogdanov said in court Tuesday.

Bogdanov is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.