VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of stabbing his mom in Vancouver was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday.
Prosecutors earlier said Brian Toombs, who was facing a charge of first degree attempted murder, used a pair of scissors or shears to stab his mother, Sonya Toombs, from behind.
The attack in January last year left the woman with wounds on her head, neck and face, with at least two of the blows penetrating her brain, prosecutors said.
Attorneys said the attack stemmed from a fight over Brian Toombs' lifestyle and money.
Toombs on Wednesday was committed to Western State Hospital for an indefinite period of time. The judge said his time at the hospital will depend on his progress and doctors' recommendations.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.