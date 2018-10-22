VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver man accused of shooting and killing his friend was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday.
TJ Ferres admitted to pointing a shotgun at 37-year-old Ian Mckay’s mid-section in January 2017 and shooting him, according to court documents.
Ferres after shooting his friend told his girlfriend to call 911 and kicked McKay in the head while he was dying on the kitchen floor, documents state.
Authorities at the time said they believed alcohol played a role in the shooting.
Ferres in September pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree. In court Monday, he was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
