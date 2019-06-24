VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Monday in connection with another man’s shooting death two years ago.
William DeWayne Peek was arrested in August 2017 and accused of shooting and killing Cody O’Brian. O’Brian, 25, was found dead on the Burnt Trail Bridge at Arnold Park in July 2017. Investigators say O’Brian had been shot several times.
A witness who knew both men told law enforcement Peek had been texting with O’Brien and planned to kill him and take his car, according to a probable cause affidavit.
O’Brien’s mother told investigators in the affidavit that Peek was possibly the last person to be with her son. The affidavit states that when O’Brien stopped answering his phone, she went through his phone records and called a number with a 360-area code that was answered by Peek.
Peek told the woman he had “smoked a bowl” with O’Brien on the night of July 17, 2017 before an altercation over O’Brien wanting to rob a drug dealer for “white stuff,” according to the affidavit.
Court records show July 17 was O’Brien’s birthday.
The woman told investigators her son smoked marijuana for back pain, but had otherwise been “clean” for a few years and would not have been looking for drugs like methamphetamine. She also said he has a medical condition that would not make it reasonable for him to be involved in a physical fight, according to court documents.
Peek in May this year pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree, which was reduced from murder in the first degree. He was also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, but that was dismissed. In court Monday, Peek was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison.
