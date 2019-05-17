Vancouver man pleads guilty to murder after man found dead at Arnold Park in 2017

VANCOVUER, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing Cody O’Brien almost two years ago pleaded guilty to a count of murder Friday.
William Peek, of Vancouver, originally pled not guilty to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm back in 2017, but because of Friday’s plea, the gun charges were dismissed.
One witness who know both men told investigators Peek had been texting with O’Brien and planned to kill him and take his car. Investigators later found O’Brien’s body with several gunshot wounds on the Burnt Trail Bridge at Arnold Park.
Peek is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
