VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A self-proclaimed supporter of Donald Trump says his pickup was vandalized and set ablaze because of two bumper stickers that endorsed the president.
In an exclusive interview, Johnny MacKay told FOX 12 he discovered his Nissan Titan had been charred early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Garage Bar and Grille on W Fourth Plain Boulevard.
MacKay says he had been at the bar drinking the night before and decided to take an Uber home, leaving his truck overnight.
“I was coming by this morning just to check it on my way to work and it was gone,” MacKay said.
The burnt truck had severe fire damage, most notably near the engine and within its interior. Its door were charred and the seats were melted.
The fire was reported by several 911 callers around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Vancouver Police. Officers say are the fire is suspicious.
“We hear a loud boom, we feel the boom, it shakes our bed,” said Myia Flores, who lives nearby. “Just opening the door and seeing the flames–it was like crazy, it was crazy to see.”
MacKay says he thinks the fire was not only intentional, but an attack on his political beliefs sparked by two Donald Trump stickers he had placed on his bumper. Not only did his truck burn, but someone also spray-painted “Trump” on the left side.
“It’s crazy,” MacKay said. “You watch the news, you see this stuff on television, you see the protests and the damage and stuff, you never think it’s going to happen to you.”
MacKay said while he was at the bar, everyone had been getting along and nobody was even talking politics.
“Why would somebody do this?” asked FOX 12 Reporter Tyler Dumont.
“It’s a crazy world, man. Right now, with all the politics and everything, it’s a crazy situation,” MacKay said.
MacKay’s truck has since been towed from the lot. He said he had used the truck to drive for Uber and will now lose some of his income.
He said he has also already contacted his insurance company.
The bar’s owner told FOX 12 he is turning over surveillance video showing the flames to authorities. According to Vancouver Police, a fire marshall is also investigating.
“To destroy somebody else’s property, just because you don’t like how they think or because they have a difference of opinion–it’s absurd,” MacKay said.
