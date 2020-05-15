VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver man convicted of beating his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter to death will spend the next 40 years in prison.
In February, a jury found Ryan Burge guilty on charges including murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first degree.
Burge during the incident in November 2018 was babysitting 5-year-old Hartley Anderson, of Vancouver, while her mother, Burge’s girlfriend, was at work, investigators said.
According to court documents, Burge told police he did not hurt the girl and that she hurt herself by banging her head against the wall during a tantrum. Investigators say they found “impacts to the drywall” in the apartment where she was found unconscious.
A doctor later confirmed the child’s injuries could not have been self-inflicted.
According to court documents, Burge had been with Hartley’s mother for just three months when the incident occurred. An investigator wrote that Burge babysat the girl while her mother was at work and her other children were at school.
40 years?? How about 80.
