VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver man was sentenced to 90 days in jail after police said he hid a camera inside the bathroom vent of a woman’s house.
Richard Townsend was also sentenced Monday to one year of community custody and will have to register as a sex offender. He was arrested in 2018 and pleaded guilty earlier this month to a charge of voyeurism in the first degree.
FOX 12 spoke with the victim after the arrest but did not share her name to protect her identity. The woman said she was in the shower at her apartment one day when she noticed part of the ceiling next to the bathroom fan had been cut away.
“I looked and saw something black up in there, and I got up on the toilet seat to get a better look and that’s when I saw the lens looking at me,” she said. “It was horrible. So scary.”
She said she immediately covered the lens with her hand, ripped the camera from its hiding spot and turned it over to police.
The woman said Townsend worked for her landlord and had offered to come in to fix her fan.
According to court records, when Townsend spoke with police he “admitted to the camera being his and that he placed it in the vent. However, he claimed it was for construction purposes and forgot he left it there.”
