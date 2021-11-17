VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 60-year-old man was sentenced to prison last Wednesday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Vancouver in Sept. 2019.

On Nov. 11, Dennis Bogle, of Vancouver, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide caused by disregarding the safety of others in the death of Huong Nguyen, 58, of Portland. He was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

Bogle was also facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in death and three counts of third-degree driving while suspended. Those charges were dismissed.

The hit-and-run crash occurred on Sept. 9, 2019, in a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast Chkalov Drive. Nguyen was located on the ground, conscious and alert with unknown injuries. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Bogle did not remain at the scene and was later arrested at his home the next day. His Dodge pickup truck was located at his home and taken for evidence purposes.

After serving his prison sentence, Bogle will serve one year of post-prison supervision. His drivers license was also revoked as part of his sentence.